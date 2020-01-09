Blount County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applicants for a free rape aggression defense class starting Feb. 19.
The class is scheduled from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 19-21 at the Blount County Justice Center, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The 12-hour class is open to females 13 and older. No prior training is required, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The class is designed to develop resistance responses to attacks, according to a press release from BCSO. Certified instructors from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office will teach basic self-defense techniques.
For more information or to enroll, call BCSO Deputy Janice Postel at 865-296-0629.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.