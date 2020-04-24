A majority of Enterprise-Rent-A-Car’s vehicles ordinarily are rented, but as air travel at McGhee Tyson Airport has declined significantly because of the coronavirus pandemic, so has the demand for car rentals. While Enterprise’s fleet sits idle, the unused rentals are being stored at the airport parking lots, officials said.
“With the immediate downturn in business, Enterprise was faced with needing to store a large number of vehicles that are usually rented and on the road at any one time,” Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said during MKAA’s board meeting Wednesday afternoon.
The rental company asked to lease parking for free from the airport until June 30, and with a lack of air travel, McGhee Tyson has plenty of spaces available.
“This would apply to other rental car operations at the airport if they express a need,” Wilson noted.
The MKAA board formalized the agreement with Enterprise — and any other rental car companies — at its Wednesday meeting, allowing the companies to store vehicles until June 30.
