Registered nurse Kimberly Stewart from Blount Memorial Hospital’s emergency department is the hospital’s second recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
In addition to the award, she was presented a Healers Sculpture, a DAISY pin and a certificate commending her as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” A patient nominated Stewart for the honor.
“I came into the hospital on Feb. 9 due to what I thought was gout. After several tests and observation, it turned out the situation was a little worse,” the patient wrote in Stewart’s nomination. “I was alone, scared and left wondering what was happening to me. Enter Kimberly, just coming on shift. A full load of patients, she immediately stopped what she was doing and told me it was going to be okay; I was not alone, and we were going to figure out together what was going on. She checked in on me constantly and made the situation as comfortable as she could. I watched her all night treating every other patient the exact same. She is by far the example of someone who loves their job and wants to help others.”
Stewart became the second nurse to sign the hospital’s DAISY honoree banner after the hospital partnered with The DAISY Foundation in 2020 to acknowledge nurses for their compassionate care. The DAISY honoree banner hangs in the SICU on the hospital’s second floor.
“Kimberly’s caring attitude and selfless service to our community truly represent our nursing profession at its finest,” Blount Memorial Chief Nursing Officer Joe Newsome. “This story highlights just one of countless caring moments that happen every day. We are blessed to have Kimberly as a member of our care family,” he added.
DAISY Award nomination forms are now available throughout the hospital and on the hospital’s website, blountmemorial.org/daisy.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.