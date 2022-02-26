Volunteer tutors are needed to assist with English as a Second Language (ESL) classes offered by East Tennessee Adult Education, Blount County.
Training will be provided. The classes meet from 9 am to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Maryville First Baptist Church, 202 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville.
Tutors can volunteer for as little as a few hours each week. The ESL program helps individuals become integrated into the community through improvement of English language skills, opening doors for employment and further education.
For more information, please contact Margaret Muller at 865-981-9267.
