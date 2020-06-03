Local eighth grader Ethan Elder was named "Dairy Month Chairman" for Blount County for the month of June.
Dairy Month, originally called “National Milk Month,” started as a way to promote dairy consumption during peak milk production during the summer.
Dairy Month activities are co-sponsored by the Dairy Alliance, 4-H and the Tennessee Farm Bureau, and seek to communicate the value of dairy products to Tennesseans. Chairpersons’ jobs are to spread this message in their communities.
Ethan is the son of Martin and Allison Elder. He is a member of the Maryville Chorale group, the Science Olympiad and the STEM CO-OP. He participates in TeenPact and is an actor with the Knoxville Children’s Theatre. Elder attends Foothills Church and has served as president of his 4-H Club for three years.
