The East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is reminding residents that it administers the Housing Choice Voucher Program in 16 East Tennessee counties, including Blount.
Funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the program helps families obtain safe, decent housing at an affordable price, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.
In addition to 784 traditional vouchers, ETHRA has 40 mainstream vouchers for families with non-elderly disabled adults and 31 new emergency housing vouchers for families who are currently homeless or facing potential homelessness.
Voucher holders choose their own homes, which are inspected to ensure that HUD’s housing quality standards are met. The rental subsidy is income based and paid directly to the property owner. The emergency housing vouchers also include funds for rental and utility deposits.
For more information, property owners and managers can contact Lisa Condrey or Steve Bandy at 865-691-2551 or email lcondrey@ethra.org and sbandy@ethra.org.
Additional resources are at hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/hcv/landlord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.