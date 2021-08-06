An event originally set for Aug. 18 at The Shed, a popular Maryville concert venue adjacent to Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, is off.
Set to feature speakers who oppose masking, vaccine and other state mandates, the Freedom Matters Tour was going to happen later this month, but was canceled for reasons that representatives at The Shed and Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson did not make clear.
According to tour organizer and Tennessee Stands Executive Director Gary Humble, about 500 people already had signed up for the event.
Tennessee Stands — a lobbying, legislative advocacy and local elections organization "working to protect the individual liberty of all Tennesseans," according to its Twitter bio — was organizing the event and told The Daily Times by email Friday morning the featured speakers would have included Humble, Jon Schrock, James Lindsay, former presidential candidate Alan Keyes and Andy Ogles.
But Marketing Director of Smoky Mountain Motor Co. Family of Dealerships Tonya Brown emailed Friday there was "no event for Aug. 18th on our calendar" and "No such event coming to The Shed."
Event organizer for the Shed Paul Smith also said the event was canceled, but deferred to Brown when asked for details on why.
The Shed is an event venue next to the 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, one of the motor company's largest chains in the U.S.
Tennessee Stands posted about the cancelation on Twitter at 1:39 p.m.
"We were just notified by @ShedJukeJoint in Maryville that our event is canceled and we could no longer use the venue," @tennesseestands tweeted, adding, "Apparently, hearing from constitutional experts, a former UN Ambassador, and elected officials is just stirring up too much trouble for this tough biker club."
Since the event came to light, some on social media have condemned its messaging.
Humble in a phone interview Friday said no one told him why they canceled the event, adding speakers did not plan to speak out against vaccines and masks.
He said Tennessee Stands will try to find a new venue in Blount. Four Freedom Matters Tour events in Tennessee already have happened, including one in Loudon.
The Freedom Matters website reads, "If you’re tired of the perpetual masking, medical privacy invasions, indoctrination in schools, or election integrity being compromised here is your opportunity to stand and be counted."
A more detailed article will be in Sunday's edition of The Daily Times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.