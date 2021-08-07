An event to promote freedom and liberty originally set for Aug. 18 at The Shed, a popular Maryville concert venue adjacent to Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson, is off.
Set to feature speakers who oppose masking, vaccine and other state mandates, the Freedom Matters Tour was going to happen later this month, but was canceled for reasons that representatives at The Shed and Smoky Mountain Harley-Davidson didn’t make clear.
According to tour organizer and Tennessee Stands Executive Director Gary Humble, more than 500 people already had signed up for the event.
Tennessee Stands — a lobbying, legislative advocacy and elections organization “working to protect the individual liberty of all Tennesseans,” according to its Twitter bio — was organizing the event and told The Daily Times by email Friday morning the featured speakers would have included Humble, Jon Schrock, James Lindsay, former presidential candidate Alan Keyes and Andy Ogles.
But Marketing Director of Smoky Mountain Motor Co. Family of Dealerships Tonya Brown emailed Friday there was “no event for Aug. 18th on our calendar” and “No such event coming to The Shed.”
Paul Smith, organizer with The Shed, also said the event was canceled but deferred to Brown when asked for details on why.
When repeatedly asked why the event was no longer happening, Brown replied twice with the same statement saying, “our mission has never changed, which is to provide our community with a fun safe place to grow bonds through motorcycling, enjoy live music, and exceptional food.”
The Shed is an event venue next to the 1820 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway Harley-Davidson, part of one of the largest in the company’s chain in the U.S.
Tennessee Stands posted about the cancelation on Twitter at 1:39 p.m. Friday.
“We were just notified by @ShedJukeJoint in Maryville that our event is canceled and we could no longer use the venue,” @tennesseestands tweeted, adding, “Apparently, hearing from constitutional experts, a former UN Ambassador, and elected officials is just stirring up too much trouble for this tough biker club.”
The group’s Humble said in a phone interview Friday that no one from The Shed told him why the event was canceled.
But he did say the tour would be looking for another venue in Blount.
“Looks like we’re on the hunt for another venue in Blount County for the Freedom Matters Tour on Aug. 18,” the Tennessee Stands Facebook page also posted at 1:30 p.m. Friday. “Anyone else up for a Freedom Matters Tour?”
Since the event came to light, some on social media have condemned its messaging, connecting the event’s themes to one of its now-infamous speakers, Pastor Greg Locke of Global Vision Bible Church in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.
Locke was not scheduled to speak at the Blount event, but that didn’t stop local criticism for including him in the tour lineup.
Locke has gone viral for vehemently speaking out against vaccines and masks and forbidding his congregants to participate in measures that local and state governments are promoting to stop the pandemic spread.
Using their social media platforms and blogs, many Freedom Matters speakers that would have presented at the event have promoted opposition to statewide masking and vaccination efforts meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.
But Humble said that strong anti-vaccine, anti-mask messages are not what the tour is about.
“Regardless of what anyone on the tour has said, individually there’s nothing that’s been said on our tour specifically in terms of ‘do not wear a mask, do not get a vaccine.’ That’s never been the message of Tennessee Stands,” Humble said. “That’s never been the message from the Freedom Matters Tour.
“Everything we’ve addressed has been on a legal basis. We are 100% against mandates. We are against vaccine passports. We are against employees being forced out of their jobs because they don’t want to comply with medical treatment their employer thinks they should have. We think all these things are discriminatory and wrong and we’re going down a very bad path as a society.”
If the tour finds a home in Blount it will be one of seven stops across the state. Most of these already happened, including one in Loudon.
But Humble said the tour is still evolving, hunting for other event possibilities across the state, including in Memphis and Nashville.
Since elected officials and some running for office are part of the keynote speaker lineup — Robby Starbuck is running for Congress in 2022 and Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles’ term expires that year — Humble agreed the tour also was about building a voter base.
“One of my primary messages personally in the Freedom Matters Tour has been making sure that people understand we have important work to do coming up in 2022,” he said.
