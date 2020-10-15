Members of Blount County’s senior community had questions. Local senior organizations had answers.
Everett Senior Center, 702 Burchfield St., Maryville, will host a Senior Health Fair and Expo from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, an event largely born out of local seniors’ need for things to do during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Everett Senior Center has unfortunately been closed down since sometime in March,” Jackson Blankenbeckler, community relations director at Maryville Home Instead Senior Center, a partner in the event, told The Daily Times. “And a lot of their senior members have struggled with, ‘What do we do now? We still want to be active. We still want to be out and moving some. Where can we go if we don’t have a senior center?’”
An answer to those questions, the Senior Health Fair and Expo will allow local organizations and community vendors to interact with and distribute information to area seniors. Blount County Office on Aging, Comet MD, Blount Memorial Home Health and Hospice, University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension in Blount County and more are slated to attend.
At the event, vendors will have socially-distanced booths accessible to those cruising through the drive-thru, according to a release. Via the driver’s discretion, vendors will be able to give out information about their booth and organization in a no-contact manner.
Flu shots will also be provided by Lowe’s Pharmacy and Home Equipment at no cost to those with insurance cards. Recipients of the shot will be able to stay in their vehicles while it is administered.
“It’s a great way to get these resources and these updated resources and information on local services into the hands of these seniors in a safe way,” Blankenbeckler said.
Everett Senior Center, Maryville Home Instead Senior Center and Brookdale Senior Living are partnering with the local vendors for Saturday’s drive-thru.
Maryville Home Instead hosted a similar drive-thru in July, using it as a test to determine the logistics and feasibility of such an event. Blankenbeckler said that drive-thru was successful.
Blankenbeckler worked with Everett Senior Center Director Stacy Homeyer and an employee at Brookdale over the last few months to conceive and plan Saturday’s event.
“I’m just hoping to see the community come together,” Blankenbeckler said. “I think if we have one car, that’s going to be successful because that’s one person that we can potentially help … Whoever we can get this information to and these resources to potentially help them and better their lives, then that’s a success to me.
“And even if nobody comes through, just getting the community together and raising some awareness for the senior center, that’s a success.”
