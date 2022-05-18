Since May 11, when sales opened, future spectators have purchased over $315,000 in seating options and parking passes to the Smoky Mountain Air Show.
That number, Vice President of Operations for McGhee Tyson Airport Trevis Gardner said, is a very positive sign for the show. Set for Sept. 10-11 on the north side of McGhee Tyson Airport, at the Tennessee Air National Guard Base, the show will feature performances from the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Demonstration Team, the Golden Knights and Younkin Air Shows, among others.
Though there is no admission fee to the show, parking passes and seats for viewing the performances are available for purchase on the show’s website.
“Sales have been very strong,” Gardner said in a presentation during a recent meeting of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners.
Premium viewing options appear especially attractive to future spectators. “They have been not a little bit, not a lot, they have been extremely popular,” Gardner noted. Data on the sales comes as MKAA uses its 2016 experience with the event to streamline the 2022 show.
The logistics of the show — who can park where, how much spacing there should be between seats — are currently a major focus for MKAA staff. Though the south side of the airport will not have designated parking for the show, as initially planned, the airport authority has worked with owners of nearby farms on the parking question, and area farmers have agreed to lease their land to the show to help address any shortages.
Organizing those logistics has moved MKAA to partner with law enforcement agencies, which will help advise MKAA on components of the event touching on public safety. Gardner commented that the authority had completed three meetings with local law enforcement agencies as of May 18, working to address issues such as shifting lanes from permitting bi-directional travel into one-way traffic, in order to keep traffic during the event moving smoothly.
“We can expect a significant tourism component,” Gardner said. “We have an opportunity here. We’re at the nexus or the intersection of Interstates 75 and 40, so we’re an attractive option.”
Once spectators arrive at the show, they’ll be screened and then free to wander. The spectator area will be approximately 800 feet deep and a mile wide, and all the show’s festival and event activities will be held in that space.
“There are kids’ zones, there’s musical performance, anything that you can expect to happen at a festival event with 75,000 or 100,000 people will be present.” Children under four can sit with their parents for free, in a mirror of standard airline policies.
Noting that, per industry wisdom and MKAA’s own experience, about 60% of sales are made in the 30 days before an air show, Gardner said that MKAA staff are evaluating sales of the parking spots and seats to gauge total inventory levels.
“We’re at the point where each hour counts,” Gardner said.
