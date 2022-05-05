The voting results came in by the carload. And in many cases, the truckload as well. Election day in Blount County offers a mix of anticipation and expectation in equal measure, given that the May 3 primaries decide those candidates that will run for office in the general election.
While some choices are a given, either because they’re established incumbents or candidates running unopposed, there’s always room for some surprises. Such is the nature of local politics and the motivation shared by those that run for office in hopes of winning the approval of their constituency.
While partisanship and bickering have become the norms in today’s political environs, Tuesday’s primary vote suggested that there is still room for cooperation and compatibility when it comes to ensuring an orderly election.
While the final results were far from unexpected — incumbents on the ballot won reelection 4-0, defeating their challengers by hundreds of votes while all the Democrats ran unopposed in their bids to face off against their Republican opponents in the Aug. 4 general election — there was a sense of excitement at the Blount County Courthouse as election officials awaited the results. Once the polls closed at 8 pm, it was up to each of the 29 precincts to deliver their votes.
Local officials predicted that it wouldn’t take too long to tally the totals, and in fact, after the polls closed, it took less than 90 minutes for the final results to be calculated and then released to the public.
According to a source who wished to remain anonymous, the reason for that rapid turnaround could mainly be attributed to a low turnout. It was noted that in the last primary election, less than 7,000 Blount County voters showed up at the polls. This time, less than 5,000 were expected to take part in the vote.
“Voters are fed up with the bickering and the animosity,” one official said. “They’re tired of their leaders not being able to get along and get things done. It’s made them lose interest in the system.”
Nevertheless, there was only clarity and cooperation on display Tuesday evening at the Blount County Courthouse where a line of vehicles entered the garage to drop off the metal boxes containing the results, green boxes containing the voting apparatus, the paperwork that could verify the results if needed, and the signage that adorned each precinct’s polling place. The parade of vehicles proceeded in an orderly manner. Once the cars and trucks arrived at the drive-through, workers quickly carried the material to the designated area where the results were being calculated. Blount County Sheriff deputies helped guide the vehicles through the narrow turn while ensuring that spectators stayed out of the driveway and clear of all the activity. Indeed, the only things that were unexpected were the occasional narrow miss when a vehicle narrowly missed a divide in an attempt to navigate a maneuver.
Still, for all the protocol and procedure, there was a sense of excitement. “They’re on their way,” one volunteer announced shortly before the first car made its entry. From that point on, the precinct representatives arrived at different intervals, mostly according to the distance they had to drive. At no point were there more than four vehicles in line.
The operation was handled with efficiency as overseen by Larry Garner, the chairman of the Blount County Election Commission along with election commissioners Bob Carroll, Patsy Lunde, Dan McCord, Jr., and Rick Shepard. So too, the support staff was always at the ready, carrying out their duties with apparent eagerness and enthusiasm. At least a couple of the women workers were attired in red, white and blue stars and stripes outfits, an indication of their dedication to carrying out the duties of American democracy. Those that watched the procession of vehicles stood out of the way, eagerly anticipating the results. The crowd consisted of a couple of candidates and members of the media, but most of the spectators were simply individuals interested in watching the process unfold. At the various intervals when printouts were brought out, they descended on those that received them, eager to glimpse preliminary results.
The first print outs reflected the counting of absentee and early voting. Midway through, another batch of pages reflected the vote reached halfway through the process. Finally, at 9:30 p.m., the final results were in.
Democracy, in Blount County, had succeeded once again.
