When local principals decided last fall they wanted to start an elementary school soccer league, a lot of work lay before them.
Tryouts would need to be organized. Coaches would need to be found for teams. Goals, uniforms, practice supplies and more would need to be obtained. It wasn’t an easy undertaking.
With the inaugural season now complete for Blount County Schools’ elementary soccer league, it’s clear that decision, and the work that came after it, paid off.
“I think it went really well from all the feedback we got,” Justin Ridge, Blount County Schools Innovative Programs Administrator and principal at Samuel Everett School of Innovation, told The Daily Times. “The main thing is the kids had a great time. The kids had fun.
“That’s what all the coaches told me and the principals told me was that they’re so glad they did (the league) because there were a lot of kids who weren’t interested in sports and soccer and needed something to participate in, and now they’re hooked. They found something that they love to do.”
Ridge was in on those initial discussions about starting an elementary school soccer league. An elementary basketball league was already active, and local principals were interested in adding more sports offerings.
They pitched the idea of a soccer league to Central Office personnel, who gave both their blessing and their support in starting one this year.
Six schools participated this season: Samuel Everett, Middlesettlements, Prospect, Porter, Rockford and Montvale. Each school fielded a boys and girls team, and across April and May, they played five regular season games and a tournament, which was played at Porter Field and won by Samuel Everett’s boys and Prospect’s girls.
“Porter used to be a high school,” Ridge said. “So they had a high school football field that’s still in use there. It was big enough to be able to put two of the soccer fields on (it). So it made sense to have Porter be the location of the tournament.”
“We wanted to start after spring break and have it completed before school was out,” he added. “It was a short season, but we only had six teams, so it worked out pretty well that everybody got to play everybody in the regular season, and then we were able to use that to seed for the tournament.”
All six schools had full rosters, Ridge said, and there were no games where teams were short of players.
“It also was an opportunity for some students who may not have the support to be able to get to play in an evening-practice, weekend-games soccer league,” Ridge said. “We did the practices after school … so the kids only needed to get a ride home, and also the games were all on Mondays, except for the tournament, which means if you’re playing another sport that has games on the weekends, it wasn’t conflicting with that.”
There is interest in further expanding elementary sports programs, and after the soccer league’s success this past season, more principals plan to add elementary soccer teams in the near future, Ridge said.
“Really, it was just all the principals coming together,” Ridge said. “It took a lot of work. They had to do a lot of work to get it done, so I give them the credit, the principals who took this on.”
