Times have changed for the Blount County Animal Center, and it’s looking for the community’s help in addressing new challenges.
The Animal Center, 233 Currie Ave., Maryville, hosted an open house Saturday to highlight the facility and inform community members about its “Expanding the Pawsibilities” capital campaign, through which it hopes to raise over $1 million for much-needed expansion.
One of the top priorities for the Animal Center, which would be addressed by the expansion, is to make more room for cats. The center is now taking in more cats than dogs; that wasn’t the case when it first opened over a decade ago.
“When we were originally designed, we had room for 30 cats,” Diane Martin, president of the non-profit funding entity Friends of the Blount County Animal Center, said. “And now we have cats in the cat room, in the education room, in our quarantine room, in our doc’s office. They’re everywhere.”
“We’re bursting at the seam with cats,” added Chris Protzman, the organization’s president emeritus.
The hope is to double the size of the cat room and make way for adoption and communal cat areas, plus an enhanced lobby area that would help with the adoption process.
The Animal Center is also bringing in more critically-injured animals and thus needs to upgrade its veterinarian capabilities, including expanding its clinic area and adding quarantine rooms and office/storage space, and otherwise be able to address animals’ various medical needs.
Private donors and current foundations supporting Friends of the Blount County Animal Center have already donated over $600,000 toward the campaign. Included in that figure is a $250,000 matching gift from an anonymous donor, who granted capability of the gift if the Center can match it.
Protzman is confident in the campaign because he’s already seen what community members can do in such a situation.
“When we first built this facility in 2008, we were in a recession,” Protzman said. “That’s what’s unique about Blount County. Blount Countians rise to a challenge. At that time, we were talking about funding schools and there was a lot of talk at the Commission and City Council areas about budget shortfalls. It was a scary time.
“And we’re technically in a recession right now, but I am confident that Blount County, like they did in 2008, will do it again today and going forward and help us raise this money because they have done it consistently.”
For Protzman, the campaign is a chance for citizens to not only make a difference in the community, but to honor their duty toward the animals in it.
“We are a volunteer organization,” Protzman said. “I believe strongly in volunteer commitment. I believe strongly that citizens have a role to control their community. This is a way that you can have impact on it positively, not just for yourself, but for your community, help your government and your municipal facility, but most importantly, help the innocent, homeless animals that are completely dependent on us.
“So we have a moral obligation to be here for them, and this facility is a testimony to Blount Countians and what they feel about that.”
