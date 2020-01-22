The 20th class of Experience Your Smokies Tennessee graduated on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Tremont Institute. This event wrapped up a yearlong slate of activities held in partnership with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Over the past year, class members participated in immersive activities that brought to life issues such as air quality, historic preservation, fisheries, wildlife management and how the park deals with threats of exotic species.
“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to work with the park to provide an in-depth experience that has enriched the lives of those who have gone through the program,” EYS Chair Angie Luckie said. “We hear from class members every year that the program provides an opportunity to have a much more intimate experience with the Smokies that leads to a deeper appreciation and understanding. We believe this engagement and connection will be critical to the park’s future as graduates continue to support its mission and advocate for its preservation.”
Since its inception in 1999, Experience Your Smokies has graduated more than 500 local citizens to provide a unique perspective on the Great Smoky Mountains with behind-the-scenes, hands-on educational experiences related to the activities and issues within the park. Participants are selected based on their leadership within various communities, interest in the national park and commitment to stewardship.
Carmen Simpher, class member and owner of Little Arrow Outdoor Resort said, “I feel so blessed to have been part of the Experience Your Smokies program. Not only experiencing wildlife and nature but meeting new friends in the process.”
Applications for the new class currently are being accepted. For more information about Experience Your Smokies Tennessee and how to apply, visit www.experienceyoursmok ies.org or email eys@experiencey ousmokies.org. The application deadline is Feb. 20.
Members of the graduating Class of 2020 are Jeanna Beck, Timothy Chandler, Hiroko Davis, Stephen Dickinson, Paul Doerner, Jodie Lamon, Doug Maples, Marietta Mason, Mark Mason, Brent Musick, Anne Oberhelman, Janette Pacitti, Dwight Satterfield, Melissa Satterfield, Amy Sherrill, Jason (Lane) Shuler, Brad Simpher, Carmen Simpher, Cindy Spangler, Linda Spangler, Cindy Stelzman, Randy Thornton, Sharon Thornton, Michael Tullock, Marti Watts and Tony Watts.
