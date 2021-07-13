The Class of 2021 Experience Your Smokies Tennessee, including nine Maryville residents, was introduced Saturday, July 10, at the Twin Creeks Pavilion in Gatlinburg.
Board members were eager to welcome the class back after a yearlong hiatus due to COVID-19. Twenty-four class members, along with Experience Your Smokies board members, enjoyed the kickoff event with special evening remarks from Lisa Nagurny, supervisory park ranger, and Experience Your Smokies Tennessee Chair Mike Wetzel.
The kickoff marked the beginning of the 21st year of Experience Your Smokies leadership classes. The nonprofit reaches across the state by giving diverse leaders a unique perspective of the Great Smoky Mountains with behind-the-scenes, hands-on educational experiences related to activities and issues within the park. Class topics include air quality, historic preservation, park wildlife, aquatic life, park management, exotic species and more.
Class participants are selected based on their leadership within various communities, interest in the national park and their commitment to stewardship. As part of this year’s activities, class members will complete a service project that benefits the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Members of the 2021 Experience Your Smokies Tennessee class arae Cindy Ancona, Cindy Coats, Tracy Hunter, Rebekah Linn, Carrie Roller, Sharon Spezia, Tony Spezia, Kelly Wiggins, all of Knoxville; Sherry Ball, of Powell; Jason Emert, Barb Heiny, Jerry Heiny, Sarah Herron, Esther Johnson, Bill Lewis, Mike Smith, Shane Snoderly, Wendy Wand, all of Maryville; Sandy Locke, Louisville; Daniel Maples, Sevierville; Lynda Parker, Loudon; Carla Rafferty, Walland; Jeff Wadley, Kingsport; Tyler Watts, Pigeon Forge.
In addition to the new class members, four new members were welcomed to the board of directors: Lori Barrett, Simon DeVente, Brent Musick and Bill Ribble.
Experience Your Smokies Tennessee, Inc. is a collaborative endeavor between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s Resource Education Division and Tennessee Gateway Communities. The Experience Your Smokies Tennessee program is incorporated and administered by a volunteer board of directors and representatives from the National Park. For more information, visit www.experienc eyoursmokies.org or email eys@experienceyousmok ies.org.
