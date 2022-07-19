The class of 2022 Experience Your Smokies Tennessee was introduced Saturday, July 16 at the Twin Creeks Pavilion in Gatlinburg. Twenty-one of the class members, along with Experience Your Smokies board members and alumni, enjoyed the kick-off event with special evening remarks from Alan Sumeriski, Great Smoky Mountains National Park deputy superintendent, and Experience Your Smokies Tennessee Chair Peggy Kiser.
The kickoff marked the beginning of the 2022 Experience Your Smokies leadership classes. The nonprofit organization reaches across Tennessee, giving diverse leaders a unique perspective of the Great Smoky Mountains with behind-the-scenes, hands-on educational experiences related to activities and issues within the park. Class topics include air quality, historic preservation, park wildlife, aquatic life, park management, exotic species and more.
Class participants are selected based on their leadership within various communities, interest in the national park and their commitment to stewardship. As part of this year’s activities, class members will complete a service project that benefits the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Congratulations to the following members of the 2022 Experience Your Smokies Tennessee class:
Leslee Alexander, David Ellis, Greg Hendricks, Myala Hendricks, Nathan Higdon, Susan Hirche, Barbara Jenkins, Carolyn McAmis, John McAmis, Debbie Taylor and Ken Taylor, all of Maryville; Laura Spaeth and Steve Vittatoe, both of Friendsville; Sarah Williams and Mike Vermeulen, both of Louisville; Rick Hughes, of Townsend; Nancy Carmon, Carlene LeCompte and Brenda Therry, all of Knoxville; Judy Matuszewski of Madisonville, Stefanie Gose, of Niota, and Danny Moore and Lela Moore, of Oak Ridge.
In addition to the new class members, two new members were welcomed to the board of directors: Daniel Maples and Jim Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.