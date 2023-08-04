Experience Your Smokies

Members of the Experience Your Smokies 23th class are: Brenda Blizzard, Louisville (from left), Mike Wetzel, Knoxville, (EYS Class Coordinator) Mary Touchton, Knoxville, Debbie Henry, Maryville, Leah LaRocco, Townsend, Brett Humphrys, Alcoa, Kelly Humphrys, Alcoa, Shelly Stirling, Knoxville, Ken Bell, Maryville, Patty Bell, Maryville, Ron Rimer, Knoxville, Julie Ratledge, Maryville, Betsy Bohannon, Knoxville ,Jill Cable, Maryville, Mike Parish, Knoxville, Lynn Learch, Louisville, Jeff Tambonini, Knoxville, Lisa Nagurny, GSMNP Liaison, Jane Maurer, Clyde NC ,Trish Fogarty, Maryville, Mike Bishop, Maryville, Meg Pelley, Rockwood, Alexa Johns, Knoxville. Not pictured are Layla Mosadegh, Nashville, Mitra Mosadegh, Knoxville, Christy McDonald-Slavick, Maryville, Megan Womack, Walland.

 Courtesy of EYS


  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.