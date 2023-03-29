Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan said he found no reason to rule an Alcoa man charged with murdering his mother mentally incompetent in a hearing Wednesday morning, March 30. The hearing came exactly a week after Johnathon Alex Sellers, 22, Cherry Street, mumbled a word salad instead of entering a guilty plea.
Sellers has been charged with the 2019 shooting of his mother and later was involved in a standoff with Sevierville Police officers that led them to shoot him five times. On the way to the hospital, he allegedly told law enforcement that demons made him kill his mother, Kelly Brackin.
Sellers was expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder and assorted theft charges March 22, but the hearing ended abruptly when he failed to take the judicial oath, instead mumbling incomplete sentences about the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
He is scheduled to stand trial April 25.
Andrew Dimock, clinical psychologist and forensics coordinator for Cherokee Health Systems, said Sellers was a “gentleman” during his July, 2020 evaluation and concluded he was competent to stand trial. But a Feb. 2022 interview ended abruptly.
“He was unwilling to talk to me, and in fact, he flipped me the bird as he walked away,” Dimock said.
Sellers’ attorneys, Matthew Elrod and Mack Garner, pointed out to the court that Sellers had been taking three antipsychotic medications when he first met Dimock, but stopped taking them soon after. Jail personnel cannot force inmates to take medications without a court order.
Multiple experts testified that Sellers’ actions don’t line up with typical symptoms of mental illness.
“His behavior was very inconsistent,” Jennifer McClellan, forensic examiner for Moccasin Bend, told the court. “It was word salad on some days, which is typically seen in schizophrenia patients, but it’s a constant thing there. With Mr. Sellers, it was sometimes word salad and sometimes clear speech.”
Staff at her facility, which other experts said is considered the highest authority in the state in forensic evaluations, observed Sellers for almost two weeks last spring. They said he often acted differently when he didn’t know he was being watched, leading to the conclusion that he may be feigning his symptoms. McClellan said Sellers was offered antipsychotic medication, but refused to take it.
Moccasin Bend concluded he was mentally competent and fit to stand trial. By default, defendants are considered mentally competent, Judge Duggan said.
Chad Collins, mental health nurse for the Blount County Correctional Facility agreed Sellers’ behavior was unusual. Other inmates deemed incompetent in the past, he said, have been consistent, whereas Sellers’ issues seem to come and go.
“Some days he’s lucid and you can have a conversation, and some days I’ve seen him standing in his cell literally screaming at the wall,” he said.
Other Moccasin Bend staff concluded Sellers may have a form of schizophrenia in an unrelated Nov. 2022 visit, but still deemed him competent.
Clinical psychologist Kathryn Smith told the court Sellers was rational 2019. But in 2021, he was incoherent in a meeting with her and his attorneys, and again in a meeting a week before his failed plea. In her eyes, a diagnosis of schizophrenia is possible, but she said she doesn’t have a basis to counter Moccasin Bend’s conclusion that he’s competent.
Collins testified Sellers has begun taking a new antipsychotic, and his lawyers asked for time to allow it to take effect. Sellers, Garner said, has been “as communicative as this table” with his legal team.
Duggan said he will discuss with both legal teams and staff from Moccasin Bend to determine whether to pursue a malingering diagnosis, which would assert Sellers is feigning symptoms to avoid legal proceedings. The trial date may be moved based on his conclusion.
