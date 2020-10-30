The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development announced Friday that the federal Extended Benefits program will end Saturday, Nov. 7.
The United States Department of Labor runs the program, whose needs are determined by each state's unemployment metrics. Tennessee crossed the economic recovery threshold, and is no longer eligible for the support, the state agency said in a press release.
Former EB claimants can reapply for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which runs through Dec. 26.
