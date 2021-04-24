News that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will continue to allow schools to provide free meals through the 2021-22 school year came just in time for Blount County.
BCS School Nutrition Coordinator Karen Helton was preparing to tell families at five schools they no longer would have the universal free breakfast and lunch that had been available for some since 2014.
Because fewer families receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Eagleton Middle School as well as Lanier, Mary Blount, Rockford and Townsend elementary schools no longer qualify under the Community Eligibility Provision program for free meals.
However, USDA allowed schools to serve free meals this year because of the pandemic and announced this week it is extending that flexibility into the next school year. Helton received confirmation Thursday, April 22, through the state that BCS will be able to continue the free meals at all schools in 2021-22.
SNAP down
When at least 40% of the children meet criteria such as receiving SNAP benefits, being homeless or in foster care, schools can serve all students free meals without families completing any paperwork.
Helton said in Blount County those percentages had fallen “tremendously.” In February the figures were 30% at Townsend, 24% at Lanier, 20% at EMS, 19% at Mary Blount and 17% at Rockford.
Rockford and Lanier first qualified in the 2014-15 school year, and Mary Blount the next year. Helton previously has said that when schools first joined the CEP program, about half of their students qualified, and across the district typically 52% of students qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
With the five schools losing CEP eligibility, Helton was making plans to let families know they would have to complete paperwork for free or reduced-price meals and offer help filling out forms.
Families must complete the forms every year unless they receive notification from the school district it already has their information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
Even a family already receiving SNAP benefits may have to complete the form if they have moved, have a child entering kindergarten or for some other reason weren’t on a list the state sends to the school district.
More meals
Through March, Blount County Schools cafeterias served 197,346 more meals than the same period the previous school year, despite students who have opted for virtual learning or been off campus because of COVID-19 quarantines.
The numbers were lower than last year through September, but by the end of last month BCS had served more than 1.4 million meals: 850,416 lunches and 569,916 breakfasts.
Most of the increase was in the morning, with 125,383 more breakfasts served across the 21 schools.
