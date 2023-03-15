Phase two of work on the Blount Inclusive Playground at John Sevier wrapped up in February, and the play areas are open to the public. Just a few items are needed before the project is finished.
Kathy McGee, who has been active in the project from its inception, told The Daily Times that fencing around the playground, landscaping and shading for benches are the next things to be tackled. Looking at the work done so far, McGee said she was very pleased with the progress made.
With design elements meant to make it accessible to children with various disabilities, the playground is the first of its kind in the county. Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation, local government, private donors, nonprofits and residents have all worked on the project.
Work on the playground — which has two distinct play areas — has spanned years, hundreds of hours of labor and about half a million dollars, according to Blount Parks & Recreation officials.
McGee commented that the $500,000 estimate for the project total comes after more expansive initial plans were downsized. According to former reporting from The Daily Times, earlier price tags ranged from $300,000 at certain times to $1 million at others.
The playground received support from the city of Maryville, as well as fundraising hours from organizations including the Maryville Lion’s Club and Maryville Kiwanis Club.
The playground serves a real need in the community, McGee said, and it’s been “slammed” since it opened. The few projects left are intended to enhance user experiences. Fencing around the playground, she said, is meant to help provide parents with some peace of mind while their children play, and a potential scent garden could give kids some additional sensory stimulation.
Shading for benches will be important during the summer, when the park is likely to see increased use, she noted.
Part of the ground-level playground equipment plays music, and there are games on the ground-level as well, Blount Parks & Recreation Executive Director Joe Huff said in a phone interview Wednesday, March 15.
Huff said Parks & Rec takes the inclusivity element of the playground seriously. “This playground is for everyone,” he commented. Children with and without disabilities are invited.
There are also ramps in the parts of the play area on higher ground, and those ramps include traction for wheelchair users.
Huff gave McGee, as well as the city of Maryville, substantial credit for turning the idea of an inclusive playground into a reality. “This has been a great partnership,” he said.
Attention to the details is needed in any large project. McGee said that the team working on the design of the playground engaged a variety of people knowledgeable about disabled populations’ needs to arrive at an inclusive plan.
“We consulted special needs teachers, therapists and parents of kids with special needs,” during planning, she noted. “There are musical elements (to the play area), and sensory elements — kids can touch things that make sounds,” McGee said. “And it’s just such a pretty place — all that bright blue.”
One of the things she learned during the planning process is that experiencing certain types of motion — such as that provided by playing on a merry-go-round — can be useful to children’s development. That type of equipment isn’t accessible to many disabled children, but at the John Sevier playground, there’s an alternative: a “merry-go-all” with a metal backrest that children can lean against for support.
McGee recalls that going to parks and playgrounds when her son, who is disabled, was young could be a challenge because of the way those play areas were made.
Wooden slats on playground equipment were sometimes wide enough that children could slip through them without notice, and she and her husband often found themselves squished, playing with their son in tight spaces.
It was difficult, then, she said, to find a place where her child could play and get the same benefits of activity that nondisabled children enjoyed. She said she hopes the new playground is part of changing that.
