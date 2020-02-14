Fairview Elementary School invited families to "A Night in Times Square" on Thursday, Feb. 13.
The "Snuggle In" book fair event was linked to "The Cricket in Times Square," this year's title for the One Book Blitz. Families could browse books, create crafts, munch on cookies and watch a puppet performance.
