Every Fairview Elementary student took home at least five new books to keep on Friday, April 29, the result of a school fundraiser this spring. Teachers and the library will have new books too.
Tearing open brown paper packages Friday morning, April 29, students danced, grinned and squealed with delight.
Second grader Lydia Lunsford picked up the first book from her pile, “Bad Kitty” and hugged it to her chest.
“I don’t even know which one to read tonight,” said Jace Lambert, also a second grader, looking through all the options on his desk.
In fourth grade classroom one student immediately turned James Monroe, whom they had been learning about in social studies, when she saw a book about U.S. presidents. Another saw the novel “City Spies” and noted they had been learning about real spies in history too.
A total of total 2,268 books went home with Fairview’s approximately 320 students.
“Half of our homeroom teachers are going to get $100 to buy books for their classrooms,” said Suzanne Costner, the school’s library media specialist. That will be particularly helpful for teachers who will be moving up to the next grade level with the students they taught this year.
Costner opted to keep only $1,000 for library books, maximizing the number that would go home with students so they can keep up their reading skills over the summer.
This was the first time Fairview Elementary has used the Book Blast (www.bb.booksarefun.com) fundraiser, and it generated $24,880 in donations to buy books.
“We were gobsmacked,” said Costner, explaining that a book sale might raise $5,000 to $6,000 at the school.
The Book Blast fundraiser asks students to submit names of friends and family members who may want to donate, but every student receives books. Those who submit at least 10 names received small trinkets, and a daily drawing awarded a wooden “treasure chest” with fake jewels and real cash with crisp new bills and coins. “We had to tell the kids this is real money,” the librarian said.
At the end of the week one student won an iPad.
The students in each grade who generated the most donations received a $100 shopping spree from the book site, and the top donation recipient overall earned a $200 spree.
Teachers in classrooms where at least 60% of students participated earned $100 to spend on books for their classrooms, and if any had 100% participation would have received $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.