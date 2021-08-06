Autumn will come early to Blount County as AMS Haunted Attractions presents the Foothills Fear Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Aug. 7, at 3661 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Organizer Austin Green said the free festival will have 22 vendors.
“We will should have something for all age groups. Vendors will include the area Ghostbusters known as Ghostbusting 865, ghost hunting groups, oddity shops, a horror-based magic/comedy show, Tarot reading, a bounce house, various artisans, a costume contest, wrestling, people advertising for various other haunted attractions, and concessions.”
There also will be an appearance by low-budget horror director/producer Mathew Johnson.
When the festival was announced in early spring, there was a tremendous response from vendors that wanted to participate, and the interest grew to people wanting to attend the event, Green said.
“This will give families something fun to do at the end of summer,” Green said. “It will also be a good way to see what we have planned for the fall.”
A preview of the haunt later this year, with the title of “Phobia Hotel,” will be available. However, the haunt itself will have an admission price of $10 per person. “Twenty-five percent of the money received for the haunt will go to the Wounded Warrior Project,” Green said. “The group provides assistance to families of wounded soldiers.”
As the name implies, “The Phobia Hotel” will have a different fear for each room. “We will have a room for claustrophobia, a room for the fear of clowns, another for the fear of the dark, and so on. At times the rooms will seem calm only to have that shattered with a jump scare. We want to put visitors through a roller coaster of fear.”
Is the haunted hotel suitable for children? Green said only parents really know the fear threshold of their child.
“I have seen 5-year-olds unfazed by a character (covered in blood), and I have seen 9-year-olds terrified of the dark. We always ask parents to use their judgment because they know what does and doesn’t bother their kids.”
The haunt premiered at its current location last year. Despite all the obstacles, Green said it was a success.
“We had to deal with visitors wearing masks, social distancing and all kinds of other speed bumps. The overall consensus was that people loved it. Several people said they are glad that Blount County now has a haunted house. Area residents can go somewhere nearby to be scared instead of traveling all over the region.”
Find “The Phobia Hotel” and the Foothills Fear Festival on Facebook at AMS Haunted Attractions.
