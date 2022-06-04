The Maryville Police Department’s Special Response vehicle sat near the staff tent at Touch-a-Truck and was often the first vehicle visitors encountered as they entered. Area children were allowed to visit several vehicles under the supervision of professionals familiar with each vehicle.
Visitors could explore several specialty vehicles, including the Maryville Police Department's Special Response vehicle, during Saturday's Touch-a-Truck event in the parking lot of the Blount County Clerk drive-thru.
Eric and Henry Lusinger, 15 months old, visit with the Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters at Touch-a-Truck on Saturday morning at the Blount County Public Library.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Adalyn Yoder reaches for the pedals in the Special Response vehicle. Tours of several vehicles were given at the Blount County Public Library's Touch-a-Truck event.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Julien Langlois, 9, tries on a helmet in the Blount County Sheriff's Department's Armored Personnel Carrier. BCSO's Richard Eggers (left) keeps the visit safe and answers questions.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Freddie the fire engine drew the interest of many of the visitors to Touch-a-Truck on Saturday. The Maryville Fire Department mascot was under the radio control of department personnel.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ada Cole, 6, (right) waves to her mother as she and Colt Milbery, 5, climb into the Special Response vehicle Saturday morning.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
A steady flow of visitors explored a wide variety of vehicles Saturday morning at the Touch-a-Truck Event hosted by the Blount County Public Library.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alisa Ivanova, 4, looks through a port in the side of Blount County's Armored Personnel Carrier at Saturday's Touch-a-Truck event.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Children and parents lined up to look over a Blount County waste collection truck. The operation of the vehicle was explained and the young visitors were allowed to operate the trucks horns.
Shouts of “motorcycles!” and “oh, firetrucks!” followed attendees of the Saturday, June 4, Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Blount County Public Library.
The parking lot of the Blount County Clerk’s Office drive-thru, just in front of the library, was crowded with children waiting their turns to climb into and on the various vehicles at the event.
Families got to spend part of the sunny Saturday milling around the lot, shaved ice in hand, watching children chase the Maryville Fire Department’s remotely-operated mascot, Freddie the fire engine, and run between trucks, cars and motorcycles.
They had their pick of entertainment. The children could take pictures with the Smoky Mountain Ghostbusters, climb around armored personnel carriers from the Maryville Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, hop onto motorcycles, look inside a Maryville city firetruck, and blow the horn on a Maryville sanitation truck. At every vehicle, kids were greeted with adults who could explain its functions.
“Easiest way to do this is, you grab that handle and swing yourself up,” Rob Brantner told a boy excitedly working his way onto Brantner’s blue Triumph motorcycle. Brantner explained that he regularly participates in public demonstrations with his bike and relishes the chance to talk about motorcycles.
For library employees, too, the opportunity to return to more in-person community engagement is a valuable one; multiple library employees confessed to taking their turns on a few vehicles.
The energy of the crowd stayed cheerful throughout the event, and its emphasis stayed fixed on hands-on learning.
“Pull the cord!” Eric Bailey, a city of Maryville sanitation employee, urged a boy who had climbed into the cab of his truck. A few seconds later, kids laughed and adults jumped when the truck’s horn sounded.
For Bailey, Touch-a-Truck is just one part of interacting with the community, though it’s one he sincerely enjoys. Community is something Bailey values, whether he finds it at a weekend event or during routine garbage pickup.
“Just seeing the kids here, having a good time, and getting to talk to people in the area is such a cool experience for me,” Bailey said.
