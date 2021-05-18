Children, parents and caregivers are invited to Remake Learning Day in Blount County, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at Pellissippi State Community College’s Friendsville campus, 2731 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
This free, in-person event is designed for parents and caregivers to learn alongside their kids and offer relevant and engaging educational experiences for youth from prekindergarten through high school. Remake Learning Day is an interactive fair designed to help develop kids’ sense of creativity and curiosity.
This year’s event highlights the learning themes of career readiness, science, technology and construction. Some of the local businesses and organizations involved include DENSO, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Home Depot and Pellissippi State.
For more information, contact Joy McCamey at jlmccamey@pstcc.edu or visit https://remakelearningdays.org/knoxville.
