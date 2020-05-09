A Maryville Police Department investigation into the death of a man who fell from a fire escape on the fifth floor of Blount Memorial Hospital on May 1 is complete, concluding what police reported initially: He jumped.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said the department’s criminal investigation division had wrapped up most of the work on the case and that autopsy reports were consistent with suicide.
“We interviewed numerous witnesses and observed video,” Crisp said. “So based on our investigation, the cause of death is consistent with suicide.”
Reports on the incident show the deceased was Rockford resident William Houston Rawls, a 31-year-old father of two.
An incident states that when police arrived around 10 a.m., medical staff were rendering aid to Rawls, who was lying on the pavement unconscious.
The man later passed away after being transported to the hospital’s emergency room, the report states.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marian O’Briant confirmed in an email Rawls had been incarcerated from Jan. 27 to April 19.
Court documents reveal Rawls had filed a lawsuit in 2019 against Blount County Sheriff James Berrong, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Blount Deputy Chief Chris Cantrell, who oversees the jail.
In the suit, Rawls represented himself, writing in one filing his “rights (were) being violated” because he was incarcerated. “I wish for this county and this jail as well to be reprimanded for this injustice,” he wrote, but did not go into further detail about the circumstances that lead him to file.
The case was dismissed by Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan in a Jan. 21 filing that noted it was unclear exactly what factual, specific allegations Rawls was bringing against the defendants.
Rawls was ‘in and out’ of mental care
Rawls’ sister, Brittany Rawls, said in a phone interview she hopes her brother’s death brings awareness to mental illness in the area.
She confirmed he had dealt with psychological issues and that, days before his death, William Rawls had been found in a stairwell at the hospital, this according to staff whom she met with after the incident.
“We don’t know if he attempted to do this once before,” Brittany Rawls said. “But they found him. They took him back up to his room on the fifth floor.”
She said her brother had been “in and out” of the hospital with issues before and that he had previously spent time in a padded room.
“Maybe they didn’t think it was as serious as maybe what they should have,” Rawls said. “I don’t want my brother’s death to be in vain. I would love for the policies to be updated. ... I hope that, in the future, they can come up with a better plan for things like this.”
The Daily Times contacted BMH via email asking the following questions, among others not related to specific patient information but got no answers:
• What kind of protection does the hospital have for patients who are a potential risk to themselves? Are they under constant supervision?
• After this incident, has BMH talked about or implemented any new policies regarding patient supervision, securing facilities or anything else that might be used to prevent another situation like this?
• Are facilities regularly patrolled by security officers and if so, what are the procedures for those patrols?
“We are unable to answer these questions,” spokesman Josh West emailed. “As we continue to cooperate with the Maryville Police Department, which is still actively investigating this event, we have been advised by the department to refrain from any discussion that could interfere with its efforts.”
Brittany Rawls said she knows the hospital is small and has a dedicated staff but said, “They should have done a better job keeping him safe, and that’s just all there is to it.”
The emotional health and recovery center at BMH is on floor 3E, according to maps on its website.
value of mental health servicesBrittany Rawls said her brother loved life but had fallen victim to mental illness.
“There were so many times that he tried to get help,” she said. “But it’s just like a never-ending cycle. You know, ‘Go back into reality and try to deal with it?’ It doesn’t work like that.”
She said she now wants to be an advocate for mental health and hopes it brings local awareness.
Blount leaders have recognized the need for more mental care services in the county, especially those related to inmates. A proposed transition center is supposed to meet these needs, but it may be years before the facility is built.
BMH, the Helen Ross McNabb Center and other entities provide mental health care in the county, but many residents and leaders have advocated for a more comprehensive system to serve patients like William Rawls.
His family mourned his passing in an obituary published Thursday. “He is loved and missed by many, and will never be forgotten,” it read.
May has been widely recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S. for more than 70 years.
Readers should be aware the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
Additionally, the Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. If residents want to speak with a trained listener, they can text HELLO to 741741. This line is free, confidential and available at any time.
