When Family Promise of Blount County decided Thursday to temporarily close its thrift store in Alcoa, it meant the drying up of a revenue stream.
But perhaps the largest impact will be canceling the Resurrection Run, a 5K event that’s been held for eight years. Family Promise has partnered with Monte Vista Baptist Church annually for the family event, which has been a good source of income for this nonprofit that provides emergency housing for Blount County’s homeless families.
“That is a biggie,” said Carolyn Lamar, Family Promise’s executive director. “This would have been its ninth year. It has raised over $150,000 for us. That is huge.”
The popular event attracted families on the Saturday before Easter.
The cancellation of the Resurrection Run and closing of the thrift store are the result of concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Group gatherings are now banned and retail stores are closing, too.
Family Promise, like other organizations, is learning to do business differently. The families they serve are housed by local churches on a rotating basis. When churches closed their doors to stem the tide of this pandemic, the families had to go elsewhere, temporarily.
All of the families are now housed in Family Promise’s transitional housing units, used for program families that have gotten back on their feet and just need extra time in the program before finding housing on their own.
But due to the loss of revenue, Family Promise might have to dip into its rainy day fund to continue its programs.
“We have funds to sustain us, but we are concerned about the long-term impact on our programs without the dollars from the fundraisers,” Lamar said.
Releasing response funds
That fear was alleviated somewhat on Monday, when Family Promise and other United Way agencies in Blount County received word that United Way of Blount County is immediately releasing $45,000 as part of its COVID-19 Response Fund. The money is from United Way’s discretionary funds and will be combined with donations from the community.
United Way’s partner agencies will get priority over that money, said Wendy Wand, vice president of United Way. Others also are invited to apply for the funds. (United Way wants to make sure no one is duplicating services already being provided.)
“They have already been vetted,” she said of the partner agencies. “We know they are doing good work.”
Wand added that the community is invited to make donations to that fund. To do so, visit unitedwayblount.org/covid-19.
Lamar said she and her staff are in daily contact with program families. Blount County agencies and others have come together to provide resources in these difficult days. School systems are providing free meals. Lamar said that while their host churches are on hold, they, too, are stepping up to help any way they can.
Last week, Family Promise put out word that its families needed diapers, laundry detergent and other supplies. And this community responded.
When a need is identified
“There was knock after knock on our door,” Lamar said. Some came and dropped supplies on the doorstep.
“I think people are looking for concrete ways to help,” Lamar said. “Even if that is buying one box of diapers. That is the thing. If everybody does a little bit.”
Family Promise is a national organization. It has set a giving day on Wednesday, March 25, in states where there is a Family Promise affiliate. The goal is to get people to donate money by going on Facebook and websites. Lamar said her board of directors will match the first $500 donated.
She said some people think their donation has to be hundreds of dollars. Even $10 will make a difference, she said.
That United Way and the national Family Promise is stepping up makes Lamar feel hopeful about the future. She said families in her program are vulnerable and can easily slip back into homelessness.
“This is going to hit our families harder than it will hit the majority of us,” Lamar said. “Our goal is to reduce these families’ vulnerabilities so they do not end up homeless again.”
Right now, there aren’t calls coming into Family Promise from those needing assistance. Lamar said most people are sheltering in place. That will soon change, she said.
Being able to provide safe shelter now puts her at ease somewhat. Should families in the program experience job loss, they at least won’t face eviction.
“I worry about the increase in the need for our services when this is over,” Lamar said. “I worry three months from now the spike we might see. I think all affiliates nationwide will be dealing with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.