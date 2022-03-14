Eagleton Elementary kindergartners are receiving support from about a dozen family members with ties to the school in honor of their aunt, Pat Deane, who died last year.
Deane’s first job was in early childhood education in Mississippi in the 1960s, and most of her nieces and nephews attended Eagleton, Alan Davis explained at this month’s Blount County Board of Education meeting.
“She always spoke that that experience was the best job she ever had,” said Melissa McLaughlin, an EES kindergarten teacher and good friends since college with Amy Davis, Alan’s daughter.
The gift is from the Davis, Deane and Byrum families, and several of the cousins are teachers and have taught kindergarten.
“It is a family tradition for them to support their home school,” McLaughlin said.
“We’re going to be able to reap this blessing over the next several years,” Principal Buffy Wyrosdick told the school board.
Davis, a former kindergarten teacher and Blount school board member, remembers what that classroom can be like. “When you close that door it’s you and 20 5-year-olds,” he noted at the board meeting.
Instead of just writing a check, the family asked the kindergarten teachers what they needed and went shopping together.
One of the items the teachers requested was clothing for when children have accidents.
“We have a lot of low income families who barely make it with what they have,” teacher Neal Palmer explained. “Some of those families don’t have a lot of extra clothes to send just for us to store here at school.”
With the donations of underwear and clothes, he said, “We don’t have to stress and the kids don’t have to worry if there’s an accident; we’ve got them taken care of.”
Another top request was shade for the kindergarten playground, and the first donations included a 10-by-10-foot canopy to pop up on hot days. “It’s always sad when we’ve been out there 10 minutes and they’re begging to go in because it’s so hot,” Palmer said.
This year Eagleton has about 60 kindergartners, in other years 75-80, and their playground has one set of equipment with two slides, monkey bars and a climbing wall, which can be crowded. “Playground equipment is not cheap,” Palmer said. “We struggle with finding equipment ourselves with the budget and classroom money we have to adequately give them things to do outside.”
Balls pop, but thanks to Deane’s family they now have new basketballs, kickballs and “more chalk than I think I’ve ever seen on the shelves at Walmart,” Palmer said. “Chalk galore.”
“We want children to learn to play and share ... and interact with each other,” McLaughlin said, so playground time is learning time too.
Basic needs such as school supplies and water bottles are covered with donations from others groups, such as churches, so for the donation from Pat Deane’s family kindergarten teachers McLaughlin, Palmer, Lauren Mathews, Ann Ogle will identify the needs each year with Wyrosdick and counselor Erin Henneke.
The first delivery was made after school, so Palmer immediately showed the items to EES kindergartners in the Friends program.
“They were grinning like it was Christmas morning,” he said. “They were just beaming from ear to ear.”
Shade, chalk and balls for the playground made their day, he said.
The families are calling this “The Pat Deane Project.”
“The Davis family and the Byrum and Deane family would like for it to grow into something just so wonderful that it can help all the students at Eagleton as they come through,” McLaughlin said.
Palmer encourages people who have the means to reach out to their nearest school and ask the principal what needs it has.
“I know that there are people out there that can help, that want to help,” he said. “Make sure that those teachers don’t need anything. Make sure that those students don’t need anything.
