East Tennessee Children's Hospital has announced that the annual Fantasy of Trees event has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The event, normally held the week of Thanksgiving, is the hospital's largest fundraiser. In 2019, the event raised more than $420,000.
The hospital is planning an alternate holiday fundraiser and will release more details when they are available.
