Construction at the intersection of Faraday and Lodge streets will close it for 30 days, the city of Alcoa announced in a news release Friday.
Blount Excavating crews are contracted to complete the project, which starts on Tuesday, July 6.
Road closure signs and a detour route will be provided, according to the release.
Motorists should take extra precaution and allow additional travel time to reach their destination when traveling through this location, officials said.
