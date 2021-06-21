Sewer rehabilitation work will resume today, June 22, at the intersection of Maury and Faraday streets, city of Alcoa officials announced Monday in a news release.
The work will involve replacing a sanitary sewer manhole and should be completed by Friday, according to the release.
Motorists should take extra care and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations, the city said.
