Alcoa officially announced the entirety of Faraday street is open for traffic.
The project began in August 2020 and recently finished in January of this year. The roadway will help disperse incoming and outgoing school and neighborhood traffic, the release states.
Faraday runs from Springbrook Road, past Alcoa Middle, Intermediate and High Schools, until it intersects with Tesla Road.
Now that construction is completed, the roadway has new sidewalk connections, a roundabout for traffic flow — which was the final piece to complete before opening — and connections for upcoming Springbrook Farm development.
The release adds that future projects along the roadway include connecting Mills Street and alleyways for the small-lot, single family home development, as well as greenway trails and access into Springbrook Farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.