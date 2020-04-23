Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly helping with COVID-19 relief. Maryville Farmers agent Drew Miles nominated United Way of Blount County for the grant and $1,500 was donated to United Way.
Farmers wanted to donate to nonprofits across the county because many communities are relying on nonprofit groups for support during the pandemic. Miles said he chose to nominate United Way for the grant because of the commitment he feels to his community.
“As a Farmers agent, it’s a privilege to be able to do my part in helping communities in which we live, work and play with the continued support from Farmers Insurance,” Miles said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.