After lying dormant for more than four months, the Maryville Farmers’ Market is ready to bloom for its 16th season, with opening day set for Saturday, April 17, in downtown Maryville.
The market, which is a sign for many that spring is truly here, has changed its hours to 8:30-11:30 a.m. each Saturday, opening a half-hour early, said market Manager Beverly Johnson. Those hours were adopted last year due to the pandemic.
“Used to in years past, everyone would come gather and socialize while standing and waiting for the market to open,” she said. “We didn’t want people just standing around so we decided to open early.”
The location is the same, at Founders Square, in the 200 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Johnson said the 2020 market got off to a slow start, understandably so due to fears over spread of the coronavirus. Johnson said safety measures, such as social distancing, were put into place. Attendance picked up over the weeks.
“We had a really good year last year,” Johnson said. “We were encouraged by it.”
Vendors grossed $235,541 in 2020, the manager said.
Early season items will include kale, greens, onions, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, Swiss chard, lettuces, tilapia, pork, beef, lamb, goat milk, soaps, herbs and bedding plants, fresh baked breads, sweet treats, pimento cheese and eggs, Johnson said.
As the season progresses, the market will have sweet corn, tomatoes, cucumbers, green beans, watermelons, blueberries, blackberries and all the other locally grown seasonable vegetables and cut flowers, she added.
Some vendors who haven’t been here in years are now coming back, the manager said. Others have been with the market from its inception.
Emails have gone out to all vendors who have participated in the past. Johnson said many normally sign up at the annual meeting held in February, but the meeting didn’t happen this year. She is hoping to get the word out that anyone who wants to become a vendor can apply on the website, farmersmarketmaryville.com.
This is a producer-only market, meaning all products are either grown, made or baked. The Maryville Farmers’ Market allows crafters to participate in the first two markets, which will be April 17 and April 24, and also the last two, which are Nov. 11 and 18. Sign-ups also are available on the website.
Those already signing on for this year are Eco Rich Farms, Holder Family Farms, Blackberry Farms, the Zavels Family Farm, Honey Rock Herb Farm, Wilson Family Farm, Turner Goat Milk Soaps and Lotions, Huff Family Farm and several others. Honey Rock, Holder, Blackberry and the Zavels have been with the market since the beginning.
The expectation is to have at least 45 vendors this year. Measures are being taken to social distance, and the market highly encourages everyone to wear masks, but since this is an outdoor venue, masks aren’t required, Johnson said.
Like in past years, Johnson and the vendors expect to see lots of families make the annual trek to the market. Children come with their parents and seniors also love the market experience, she said.
“It truly is a Saturday morning gathering place for family and friends, not to mention you get some wonderful fresh items for the week,” Johnson said.
