Fast Pace Health soon will open a new walk-in urgent care clinic in Maryville.
The health care provider will host a grand opening of its Maryville clinic, at 2166 E. Broadway Ave., with an open house drive-thru event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 6.
The opening will allow the community to “enjoy a safe and secure opportunity to meet the local staff from the comfort of their vehicle, learn about services, receive a free t-shirt and register to win a 40 (inch) TV,” a press release states.
Necessary social distancing measures will be in effect.
Fast Pace Health’s new Maryville clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, an on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, X-ray capabilities and behavioral health consultation, the release states. Telehealth opportunities also will be available for urgent care common ailments and medication prescription and refills.
The clinic will be open seven days a week, including extended weekday and weekend hours.
Fast Pace Health has clinics in more than 140 communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana and Louisiana, the release states.
