A Friendsville man died on Sunday after he wrecked his vehicle into a tree because he had been drinking, a crash report states.
Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, Jesse Morgan Keck, 23, Keck Kove Way, Friendsville, was traveling on West Hill Avenue in Friendsville.
A witness said she saw his car traveling in her lane, he swerved back into his lane then off the road at a curve. The car went down a grassy hill and hit multiple trees, a cement pillar and came to a stop when it hit a large tree head on.
The report determined that Keck was unable to stay in his lane, traveling too fast for the curve and impaired from drinking alcohol.
AMR determined he was deceased at the scene of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.