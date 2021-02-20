County-contracted American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service receives thousands of calls each week in Blount, but in January problematic software forced the company to make one of its own.
AMR, which has 16 licensed ambulances and more than 100 part- and full-time employees serving Blount, recently decided to make a big software shift, migrating its computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system to integrate with the one used by Blount EMS.
The software change took effect Jan. 28, and officials say the integration is going well so far.
When it started a contract with the county in 2015, AMR used its own CAD system to take and respond to emergency calls.
Now the company is scrapping that system in order to clean up a host of technical difficulties.
The price tag is $150,000, AMR Regional Director Josh Spencer said by phone last week.
Since AMR pays for its call software, that money isn’t technically coming out of Blount’s pocket.
But the Emergency Medical Services board in a Dec. 29, 2020, meeting debated and then approved waiving nearly $287,000 in fines AMR accumulated from March through December 2020 because of slow response times.
It also committed to waiving fines through March 2021, putting the forgiveness extension at a full year.
Board members tried to walk back this decision in another meeting Feb. 3 by saying they should have had more information before making the decision. They couldn’t get the votes to override the waivers, and now the year-long forgiveness stands.
AMR’s contract with Blount County obligates the company to pay fines when ambulances can’t make it to calls in 10 minutes 90% of the time each month. Blount also fines the company in individual instances when ambulances don’t show up to calls within 15 minutes.
From March to December of 2020, crews arrived in more than 10 minutes for 88.35% of calls.
Because of this, EMS board members wanted to know how AMR would spend the money they saved through waived fines.
Blount commissioners and EMS board members Tom Stinnett and Ron French especially questioned Spencer and local AMR Operations Manager Jonathan Rodgers during the December and February meetings, asking if the money saved would go toward improving ambulance services in Blount.
The thousands of dollars in waived fees were part of a larger set of circumstances that made AMR pull the plug on using its own CAD software instead of integrating with Blount’s.
“There were issues back and forth on a lot of things,” county General Services Director and EMS board Chairman Don Stallions told The Daily Times in a recent phone interview. “We were constantly having issues with reporting.”
Stallions repeatedly emphasized this system in which AMR and Blount each had its own CAD never worked. And between Blount’s IT department and AMR’s, no one could make it work like it was supposed to.
“It was this long process and finally it was just like, ‘Look, why don’t you just go to Spillman?’ That would just make it so much easier,’” Stallions said. “Spillman” is the Motorola-brand CAD Blount County uses. AMR used a CAD system already in place in Knox County called Intergraph: When the company came to Blount in 2015, Intergraph came with it.
When asked why AMR didn’t integrate with Blount’s CAD in 2015, Rodgers said AMR already invested time and money in Intergraph and didn’t want to abandon it at that point.
“(Blount EMS) was upgrading to a newer CAD then, so it just made sense at the time for us to stay with the CAD we were on,” he said.
Six years later, Blount County 911 Director Jimmy Long told The Daily Times in a recent phone interview that bringing AMR into the Spillman is going well.
“We’re still working some bugs out,” he said, “but everything is working as it should.”
Spencer agreed and said though changes like this may be expensive and technically complex, they also have the potential to save more lives.
“It’s not going to save three to five minutes, but it will probably help us save 20-30 seconds (on calls),” he said. “In our business, seconds matter.”
Multiplying those saved seconds by the 60 to 65 calls ambulances run each day adds up, he said.
“One of the greater benefits is the ability for dispatchers to have a real-time look at where the vehicles are,” he added. Moving to Spillman will give them this clearer picture, he said, something Stallions also emphasized.
“Everything is working well except ... they’ve got to come back and integrate FirstWatch,” Stallions explained.
FirstWatch is another piece of software that integrates with the CAD and relays call data to Stallions. Stallions then uses that data to find out how many of those 10- and 15-minute deadlines ambulances hit or missed each month
Essentially, without FirstWatch, there could not be a fluid fine system.
But that piece of software was not fully operational as of mid-February. Spencer confirmed experts were still working on it and that, meanwhile, they’ve had to generate that data manually.
Delays in getting FirstWatch fully operational partly contributed to a lack of information EMS board members bemoaned in their Feb. 3 meeting.
The board will meet again soon and, with AMR up and running on the new CAD and data available for Stallions to report, the system may be closer to running as the contract intended when 2021’s first quarter closes out, officials said.
