Special agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation led a town hall meeting defining hate crimes for the Blount County community Thursday night, Nov. 10. The event was open to the public and included an interactive presentation, along with a Q&A session with a panel of legal experts from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The event was a partnership between local LGBTQ+ community group Appalachian OUTreach, the Maryville College Pride Club and the FBI. Appalachian OUTreach president Shannon Brown said the hope was to educate members of the LGBTQ+ community about hate crimes, but that it was important for all people to be well-informed.
“Knowledge is power and knowledge helps us get thinking about the resources you might need,” Brown said.
Guests at the event heard a presentation from Special Agent Martha Manuel, who works in the FBI’s Civil Rights Unit in Knoxville. Drawing the line between what is and isn’t a crime can be difficult, she said, but the law generally grants citizens protection against violence, whether actual or threatened.
“When we’re talking about threats, you don’t have to consider whether or not that person actually can do it,” she said in her presentation. “If someone has said ‘Martha, I’m coming for you because I don’t like your sexual orientation,’ I don’t have to consider the fact that they live in Mississippi and don’t own a car. It’s considered a threat.”
A crime generally becomes a hate crime, she said, when it is motivated by a bias against the victim, although there are several caveats in federal law. Threats based on gender identity or sexual orientation, for example, while still illegal, are not mentioned by name as hate crimes.
Acts of violence based on those biases do count as hate crimes, as long as they include something called interstate commerce — crossing state borders. That could include moving between states to commit a crime, using a weapon that crossed state borders, or sending a text message that travels through an out-of-state server.
Many guests at the event asked questions regarding comments made by community members online that they felt might cross the line between exercising a right to free speech and breaking the law. Lisa Misosky, owner of Maryville restaurant and event venue The Bird and The Book, said she feels she and her business have been targeted by harassment online and in person.
Repeated calls accusing her of “satanism” over her attempts to host a drag-oriented rock show at her business in October were mentioned during the Q&A portion of the event, and Misosky said she feels threatened.
“At what point does sitting in a crowded theater and yelling fire waiting for something to happen become a crime?” she asked. “I mean, I’ve spent over $1,000 to increase my security, I’ve added cameras, I’ve added all sorts of stuff. I’ve increased my insurance policies. I’ve updated my will.”
Assistant Special in Charge Scott Davis told guests that people expressing bias, especially online, often know the line between free speech and breaking the law. Simply expressing intolerance is not illegal, he said, no matter how offensive it may be.
“There has to be a specific threat that we can point to that there’s no doubt this person is posing a threat of violence to somebody,” he said. “If it’s just hate speech, there’s nothing we can do. That’s First Amendment protected. And that’s across the board, which allows anyone here to make statements about what they want or how they feel.”
Manuel told guests though the FBI may not be able to prosecute actions or statements as hate crimes, there are often other solutions. Civil lawsuits, for example, can allow citizens to sue for damages over defamation. State law, as well, may apply, leading to state prosecutions by local law enforcement or higher authorities such as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. While some threats or threatening actions may not qualify as hate crimes, she said, they are still illegal.
“Even if people aren’t sure, like ‘is this FBI, is this state, is this local?’ we always say ‘call the FBI,’” she said. “We’re going to do that work for you. We’re going to look into the violation, we’re going to say, ‘oh, you know what, this isn’t quite as big as the state’ and then we’re going to contact the state and let them know. Sometimes we work with them so the investigation receives all of the FBI’s resources.”
Brown said Appalachian OUTreach plans to host similar events in the future, but does not have any dates nailed down. Suspected hate crimes can be reported to the FBI’s Knoxville Civil Rights Unit at (865) 544-0751, or on the FBI’s website.
