The FBI has charged Richard Desmond Hines Jr., 37, with the Tuesday, Jan. 24 robbery of CBBC Bank on Topside Road. Federal investigators allege Hines used an unmarked revolver to force a bank manager to give him cash before fleeing on a motorcycle.
According to an affidavit filed by special agents Wednesday, a bearded man wearing a white shirt and a tie and riding a motorcycle arrived at CBBC Bank, 2041 Topside Road, Louisville, at around 3:26 p.m. Tuesday. Agents said the man asked to speak to a manager and was taken to the manager’s office before he excused himself, saying he needed to get his identification outside.
“The robber reentered the CBBC Bank a short time later and returned to the victim’s office,” the affidavit says. “The robber then brandished a dark colored revolver and said something similar to, ‘go to your vault and give me all your money.’”
The individual forced the bank manager to load money into a CBBC Bank grocery bag before leaving the bank and fleeing on his motorcycle.
A short time later, the FBI said a driver on Pellissippi Parkway was getting on the on-ramp to merge southbound on Alcoa Highway when a motorcyclist tried to pass him on the left. The driver said the motorcyclist ran off the roadway and down the embankment before crashing. The driver stopped to help the motorcyclist, but said he fled the scene on foot toward Airport Auto Auction in Alcoa.
The FBI said agents at the motorcycle crash scene recovered a loaded black revolver similar to the one used in the robbery. Identifying marks such as the make, model and serial number had been removed from the gun. They also said the motorcycle’s license plate had been altered, and that they found large amounts of cash bound in CBBC Bank bands with the vehicle.
U.S. Marshals later took Hines into custody a short distance from the crash site. He was allegedly wearing the same clothes as the suspect, albeit torn, and had blood on his face. The FBI also said a CBBC Bank grocery bag full of money was found near the scene of the arrest.
CBBC Bank issued a statement Wednesday, Jan. 25, thanking law enforcement for their swift action.
“CBBC Bank’s primary concern in a situation like this is the safety of our employees and our customers. We are thankful nobody was hurt in the incident,” the statement said. “We would like to thank all law enforcement officers for their involvement. Their rapid response further ensured our safety and ultimately led to the apprehension of the suspect.”
Blount County law enforcement originally responded Tuesday afternoon to a report of a gunman at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa. The report was eventually proven to be false, but not before attracting a massive police presence. Members of the Alcoa Police Department, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals service were concluding their sweep of the store when dispatchers reported the robbery at CBBC Bank, forcing them to pivot quickly to respond.
City of Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher told The Daily Times Tuesday that law enforcement had not yet concluded whether the events were linked.
“We’re in the process of trying to figure that out,” she said.
Hines was taken to be questioned at the Alcoa Police Department after his arrest, but agents said he was unresponsive and complained of back pain. He was transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital to be treated.
Agents obtained a warrant for Hines’ arrest Wednesday, Jan. 25 and served it the same day. He has been charged with bank robbery and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Hines was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility Wednesday after an initial hearing in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee in Knoxville.
