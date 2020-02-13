The Blount County Trustee's Office announced Friday Feb. 28 is the last day to pay 2019 Blount County property taxes without interest charges.
Blount County property owners may pay the taxes:
• at the trustee’s office,
• most local banks,
• by check only at the county clerk’s satellite locations, — Foothills Mall and drive-thru next to the library
• the Internet at www.blountcountytrustee.com
• by mail.
For more information or a mailing address, residents can call the trustee’s office at 865-273-5900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.