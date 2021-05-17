Federal coronavirus relief funding is indirectly allowing Alcoa City Schools to cover nearly $210,000 in improvements to its sports facilities.
Last year the Alcoa Board of Education dipped into its fund balance, previously undesignated funds, to replace six of nine heating, ventilation and air conditioning units on the Herman Thompson Gymnasium, at a cost of $223,802.85.
Since that HVAC project is eligible for reimbursement through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, the school board plans to vote today, May 18, on using up to $210,000 from the fund balance for athletic upgrades.
Friday night lights
The largest amount, $169,234 would replace the lighting on the Alcoa football field. Director Becky Stone told the board during a work session Monday, May 17, that not all of the lights currently are functioning, and before the ESSER funding she wasn’t sure where the district would find the money to replace them.
“It was almost like an answered prayer to get some of this money,” she said.
A proposal from Musco Lighting would include replacing lights for 20 years, something ACS now handles itself by renting a lift, Stone explained.
Another $17,500 would be used to expand Alcoa’s soccer field to regulation size and move the light poles.
Upgrading athletic field sound systems, for $9,485, providing $8,000 worth of sand for the baseball and softball fields, and cleaning the turf on the football field and outside the weight room, at a cost of $5,270, also are included in the plan.
Green Mile bathrooms
Board member Brandy Bledsoe said her only hesitation is voting for the sports upgrades when bathrooms in the “Green Mile” section between Alcoa’s middle and intermediate schools, near the Vernon Osborne gym, have long had odor and other problems.
Board Chair Julie Rochelle called the bathrooms “embarrassing.” Board member Mike Brown, who previously taught in the building, and Alcoa Intermediate Principal Michelle Knight added comments about problems with the odor coming from the bathrooms, affecting the downstairs of the middle school.
Board member Jim Kirk, who retired as principal of the middle school in 2015, asked about problems with sewer gas in the locker room area, and Knight said the problem had never been completely solved.
“By the time you get to the Vernon Osborn gym ... it makes you gag,” Knight said.
Bledsoe also described a problem at the middle school that led to mold growing on cases for Chromebook computers over the summer. Stone said she believes there is a problem with the filtration system at the middle school, but not the HVAC.
Bledsoe said the bathroom stalls don’t lock and the toilets don’t function property. “There’s always puddles of I don’t know what on the floor,” she said. “That whole middle school gym and bathrooms need work.”
Stone told the board she would look into the issues and possible solutions this week, noting bathroom issues may be eligible for ESSER funding too. “It sounds like that needs to be a priority,” she said.
