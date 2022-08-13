A Maryville man was among those indicted by a Federal Grand Jury, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee Francis M. Hamilton III announced Thursday, Aug. 11. Shawn Edward Fuller, 27, was among 14 defendants indicted by the court on charges of conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
According to a press release from Hamilton's office, the indictment is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Internal Revenue Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The four-count indictment was officially handed down July 20.
If convicted, the defendants would face a minimum mandatory term of 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10 million, five years supervised release and forfeiture.
Fuller pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill Cook Wednesday, Aug. 10. His trial has been set for Oct. 18 in the United States District Court in Knoxville.
Knoxville residents Jordon Albert White, 31, Jack Jamarcus Bolden, 32, Anasia Annette Cherry, 21, Tatyana Davenport, 25, Anthony Dewayne Davis, 28, James Anthony Johnson, Jr., 31, Adarius Damonde McLeroy, 31, Rebecca Hope Richey, 24, Isaac Scott White, 26, David Whitehead, Jr., 49 and Kierston Jennifer Whitehead, 50 were also indicted by the Grand Jury.
Jacob Scott Clabough, 24, Luttrell, and Yazan Arafat Abdul-Latif, a/k/a Ryan Rodgers, 28, California were also indicted.
Jordan White and Abdul-Latif were also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of their alleged crimes.
