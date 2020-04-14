The state of Tennessee on Tuesday began sending out the first installments of the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), along with the Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) benefits.
Around $94 million in payments were distributed to approximately 110,000 people, and the number of payments is expected to increase throughout the week.
The federal CARES act will provide FPUC to all approved claimants currently receiving unemployment benefits. All income received from both FPUC and TUC is considered taxable income.
Most claimants will receive their payments through direct deposit on Wednesday, April 15. This payment will include just one installment; however, upcoming payments will include retroactive pay from March 29.
