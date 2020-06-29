Tennessee will stop paying Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation on July 25, the state Department of Labor & Workforce Development said in a press release Monday.
The move comes in accordance with guidelines within the federal government's CARES Act, which requires states to provide FPUC through July 31. Tennessee ends its benefit week on Saturdays, and July 25 is the last Saturday of the month.
Federal law does not allow states to pay the benefit through Saturday, Aug. 1.
The FPUC provided $600 per week in federal assistance, in addition to benefits from other unemployment insurance programs, including Tennessee Unemployment Compensation and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
Eligible claimants still unemployed as of July 26 will receive benefits that do not include the additional $600 FPUC payment beginning Aug. 2.
If an eligible claim is in pending status, and the claimant has completed all weekly certifications before July 25, they will retroactively receive their benefits, including the FPUC payments, on the date the claim processes, the release states.
The additional unemployment programs outlined in the CARES Act, PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation will continue through Dec. 26.
