Tennesseans who currently receive unemployment benefits through the CARES Act could be approaching the end of their weekly payments.
The last day to file for CARES Act benefits is Dec. 26. However, many people could see their benefits cease before that date if they reach the maximum number of allowed weeks.
The state of Tennessee currently provides unemployment benefits through four programs, two of which are funded through the CARES Act — Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) — and two that are not — Tennessee Unemployment Compensation (TUC) and Extended Benefits (EB).
TUC provides benefits for a maximum of 26 weeks during the benefit year and PUA allows for 39 weeks of benefits. PEUC provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits, and EB provides another 13 weeks after exhausting both TUC and PEUC benefits.
