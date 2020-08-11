A new FedEx distribution center is being build in Kodak, a community in Sevier County. The new 260,000-square-foot facility will be at the Interstate 40 Industrial Park, half a mile north of I-40 at exit 407. The FedEx distribution facility will join OTICS USA, a Toyota parts manufacturer, in the newly developed industrial park.
The Kodak facility will bring more than 170 jobs to the area, the county said Tuesday in a press release. FedEx also plans to contract with 12 local service providers, which will bring in additional jobs.
FedEx Ground has opened six new facilities in the past five years due to the growth in e-commerce, the press release states.
