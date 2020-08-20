In the wake of the 19th Amendment’s centennial, Blount County Commissioners Dawn Reagan, Jackie Hill and Staci Lawhorn shared their experiences as females on a panel dominated by men.
“I’m just glad that 100 years ago that those women did what they did so we can have the freedoms that we have now and the things we get to do — voting, having jobs, having that level playing field,” Reagan said.
The women, along with Linda Webb, who was unavailable for an interview, are in their first terms as commissioners. They each sought office in 2018 not only to serve as female representation on a board with 17 men, but also to give back to the communities that raised them.
“I had a belief that I still could make a contribution, and being a member of the Blount County Commission would give me an opportunity to sort of give back, so that was a driving force and the fact that there had not been as much representation as I would like to see,” Hill said. “You could either complain about it or you could get involved, and I decided to get involved.”
Upon her election, Hill became the first African American woman to serve on the Blount County Commission.
“I’d like to be known as a commissioner with no distinctions,” Hill said. “I’d like to get us as a country to move away from references to a gender when you talk about positions, whether it be in the workforce or in governmental positions.”
Hill, a retired Eastman Kodak Corp. manager, was the first woman and African American with Kodak to be selected to participate in the Executive Development Program at the University of Rochester, where she graduated.
Hill once was recognized by Ebony magazine in its regular feature, “100 Best and Brightest Blacks in Corporate America.”
She has gained community recognition for assisting the elderly, disabled and homebound to participate in voting.
“I’ve had a very good experience being on the Blount County Commission because first of all I get an opportunity to meet and greet a lot of people that live in Blount County,” she said.
Meeting and greeting Blount Countians was not something that came about for Lawhorn when she became a county commissioner. She’s been doing it her whole life. Lawhorn’s father, Bill Crisp, served as Blount County mayor and commissioner.
“I’ve been around politics all of my life because of my dad, but I had never really gone to many commission meetings,” Lawhorn said. “I started going to commission meetings about two years before I decided to run … and I just got more and more interested in it.”
Lawhorn is a family nurse practitioner who currently works for the Blount County Correctional Facility as the medical unit administrator and liaison.
She refuses to let her busy schedule hold her back, just as she refuses to let her gender do so. After work, she often peruses commission documents while sitting at her 13-year-old daughter’s softball practices.
“I just think that people shouldn’t think that they can’t do something because they’re a female,” she said. “The only qualification that you need is that you’re passionate about your county and that you care about the people in your county no matter age, sex, whatever.”
Reagan also spends time sifting through commission materials while tending to 13-year-olds as a seventh grade math teacher at Carpenter’s Middle School.
Before the pandemic, each of Reagan’s students was required to greet her with a high-five, handshake or hug before walking into her classroom.
“My philosophy on middle school boys and girls both is that they need somebody to listen to them,” she said. “They need somebody to love them. And they need somebody to show them that they are loved.”
Reagan takes her philosophy that all children deserve to be listened to and loved to the commission.
“I’ve decided I’m just going to share my feelings and my thoughts and my ideas just so everybody will know what’s going on in my brain,” she said, adding that women need to continue to speak up. “We just need to keep putting our ideas into our world. If we don’t share our ideas, then nobody’s going to know what they are. My philosophy is if I don’t say something, they’re not going to know my feelings.”
Each of the commissioners expressed their belief that diversity is an important part of government and encouraged more women to consider the call to be a commissioner.
“We need to hear everybody’s voice, and they need to show up,” Hill said. “If we just keep sending the same people back all the time, you’re not going to get anything different. Participation, I think, is increasing as you get a more diverse commission.”
Webb, District 10 commissioner and operations manager for the town of Louisville, was out of town and unable to be interviewed for this story.
“I appreciate you reaching out to the women in governmental positions here in Blount County,” Webb emailed. “There are some amazing women out there.”
