Ferdinand, the tiny cub rescued from a farming community in Kentucky, has been transferred to Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend after a couple of days of treatment at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine in Knoxville.
The cub, just 3 months old, was by himself when found with no mother bear in sight.
He was severely malnourished, dehydrated, anemic and covered in ticks. He was given IV fluids his first night at UT, which was Wednesday. Doctors weren’t sure if he would survive the night. He improved and later was given applesauce and then formula.
That he is able to lap the formula is a good sign, ABR officials said.
Ferdinand was taken to ABR on Friday in the hopes he will continue to get better. He is being housed in the cub nursery and constantly monitored. Once recovered, he will be released back into the wild.
This is bear No. 301 that ABR has cared for over the years. There are four yearlings also currently at ABR.
