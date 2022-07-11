Families will need to add school meals back into their budgets for the upcoming academic year and prepare to fill out forms soon if their children may qualify for free or reduced-price lunches and breakfasts.
Starting in March 2020, the federal government issued waivers that allowed schools to provide free meals for all students, but that program expired at the end of last month and Congress opted not to extend it.
Coupled with that, five Blount County Schools that had been able to offer free meals to all families since 2014 no longer qualify for the Community Eligibility Provision program.
Lanier, Mary Blount, Rockford and Townsend elementary schools, as well as what is now Eagleton College and Career Academy, lost eligibility for the CEP program in the 2021-22 school year because fewer families in their service area receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistants Program benefits, but those schools were able to continue serving free meals to all during the past school year because of the pandemic waivers.
Low income families still may qualify for free and reduced-price school meals, but they’ll need to fill out eligibility forms, which will be available in the coming weeks.
Soaring participation
Blount Count Schools served about 42,000 breakfasts and 80,000 lunches in February 2020, the month before buildings closed because of COVID-19. With free meals available under the federal waiver, the following February BCS served 95,000 breakfasts and 141,000 lunches.
Other districts also saw a jump in meals served under the federal pandemic waiver.
In August 2020, before Maryville City Schools could offer the free meals to tall, it served 25,762 lunches. Last August it served 72,515 free lunches. The number of breakfasts Maryville served soared from 8,247 in August 2020 to 34,023 in August 2021. “Obviously, this program has been very beneficial for our students and their families,” said Tammy Hooper, Maryville’s school nutrition coordinator.
In the year that just ended, Alcoa City Schools served 20,347 more lunches than it did in 2018-19, the last full year before the pandemic. However, it served 3,192 fewer breakfasts.
“It was really a joy for us to be able to serve all the kids,” said Karen Helton, school nutrition coordinator for BCS.
Dealing with less paperwork helped, as schools also struggled with staffing.
“It was a huge relief to us and the families,” Helton said.
Fill out forms
School districts have been working to ensure families know they need to apply this year for free or reduced-price meals. In addition to social media posts, they plan to have information available at back-to-school nights, registrations and open houses. Forms will be available online for all the districts.
“The forms are extremely important, not only for the families, but also for the school districts,” said Tina Roy, Alcoa City Schools nutrition director. “The more qualifying students districts have, the more funding assistance they get from the government.”
Students also may qualify for other school discounts if they are qualified for the free and reduced-price meals.
The school meal programs operate under a separate budget from other school funding, and serving more meals at higher rates under the free meals waiver has helped schools have enough money to update some equipment.
Maryville City Schools is spending about $163,000 on new serving lines at two schools, and Blount County is buying about $790,000 for what Helton called “much-needed equipment” at six elementary schools and two high schools, including ovens, coolers and dishwashers.
